Former CEO indicted in $100 million Oklahoma bank failure

" A federal grand jury has returned a 23-count indictment against the former president and CEO of an Oklahoma bank that was closed by state banking regulators in January 2014, resulting in an estimated loss of $100 million. The indictment returned Tuesday charges 66-year-old John Arnold Shelley of Oklahoma City with defrauding the Bank of Union in El Reno between about 2009 until his resignation on Nov. 30, 2013.

