Chickasha man killed in Canadian County crash Tuesday
A Chickasha man was killed in a crash west of El Reno in Canadian County Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Edsel Leon Pool, 73, was dead at the scene about 9 p.m. on Interstate 40 in the westbound lanes 9 miles west of El Reno.
