19-year-old charged after allegedly driving more than 200 mph on turnpike
A 19-year-old accused of driving at speeds of more than 200 mph on the Kilpatrick Turnpike has been charged with two misdemeanors. Hector Fraire Jr., of El Reno, was charged Wednesday in Canadian County District Court with reckless driving and attempting to elude a peace officer.
