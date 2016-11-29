Coalition of advocates urges Obama to...

Coalition of advocates urges Obama to expand clemency initiative

Tuesday Nov 29

President Barack Obama at the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Okla., on July 16, 2015. A coalition of criminal-justice-reform advocates asked President Obama on Tuesday to expand the number of inmates eligible for clemency by granting commutations to broad categories of nonviolent offenders.

