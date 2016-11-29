Coalition of advocates urges Obama to expand clemency initiative
President Barack Obama at the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Okla., on July 16, 2015. A coalition of criminal-justice-reform advocates asked President Obama on Tuesday to expand the number of inmates eligible for clemency by granting commutations to broad categories of nonviolent offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|14 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC