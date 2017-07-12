Woman takes hilarious selfie with sister giving birth in background

Kat Armendariz snapped a hilarious selfie with her sister giving birth in the background in June 2017 in El Paso, Texas NEW YORK - Giving birth can be a painful and stressful experience, but one proud sister recently decided to lighten the mood for her sibling in labor with a perfectly timed selfie. Kat Armendariz, 27, had the internet cracking up with a picture she posted of herself with sister Kimberly Ramirez, 20, giving birth in the background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.