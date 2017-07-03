Tennessee man killed in crash in Hudspeth County

Tennessee man killed in crash early Monday in Hudspeth County Fatal crash involved two El Pasoans, one of whom was injured. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/2017/07/03/tennessee-man-killed-crash-early-monday-hudspeth-county/449131001/ Two El Pasoans were involved in a fatal crash early Monday morning in Hudspeth County that killed a man from Tennessee, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

