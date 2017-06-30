Sen. Ted Cruz met with cheers, boos during visit to the Valley
The colors worn by those in attendance at McAllen's 89th Annual Independence Day celebration were uniform - red, white and blue - but the political opinions were not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|QAT Heating and Cooling
|15 hr
|Fart climate
|6
|Ex-Asarco employees seek reason for illnesses (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Fart of July
|29
|I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu...
|16 hr
|Fart of July
|6
|Nazi America R U Next
|Mon
|FartsSeriousFarts
|17
|Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10)
|Sun
|Farts that smell
|229
|Barrio Azteca feels that it owns El Paso, case ... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Real fart news
|439
|Why does these farts smell?
|Jun 29
|Fart zone
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC