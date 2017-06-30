See Frankie Ballard's Guitar-Driven L...

See Frankie Ballard's Guitar-Driven Live 'El Camino'

Michigan native's AT&T Audience Network special airs Friday and includes selections from his albums 'El Rio' and 'Sunshine & Whiskey' Frankie Ballard plugs in and cranks up for the Southern rock-fueled "El Camino" on his upcoming Audience Network special, airing Friday on AT&T AUDIENCE Network. Rolling Stone Country has the exclusive premiere of that performance above.

