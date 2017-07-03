PIMA Institute Gives Free Haircuts to Homeless at Opportunity Center
Students from Pima Medical Institute, organized several events over the past two weeks as part of their 80 hours of community service that the students performed. One of those events that was organized was a free haircuts for the Homeless, at the Opportunity Center of El Paso.
