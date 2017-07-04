Photos: The People's 4th of July Parade

Photos: The People's 4th of July Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: El Paso Times

Rikiya Goodson, 9, left, Rachel Hall, 9, and Kiana Almada, 10, express varying emotions as their mini horse "Mini" breaks into a quick trot during the People's Fourth of July Parade in east El Paso. Photos: The People's 4th of July Parade Rikiya Goodson, 9, left, Rachel Hall, 9, and Kiana Almada, 10, express varying emotions as their mini horse "Mini" breaks into a quick trot during the People's Fourth of July Parade in east El Paso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This Site Has Gone To Hell 4 hr Holy farts worship 4
Happy Fart of July 19 hr Roman fart candles 2
QAT Heating and Cooling Tue Fart climate 6
News Ex-Asarco employees seek reason for illnesses (Aug '10) Tue Fart of July 29
I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu... Tue Fart of July 6
Nazi America R U Next Jul 3 FartsSeriousFarts 17
Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10) Jul 2 Farts that smell 229
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC