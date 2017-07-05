New cemetery director wants to leave ...

New cemetery director wants to leave 'fingerprint'

New director at Fort Bliss National Cemetery wants to leave 'fingerprint' James Porter, a retired Marine, is the new director of the Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/military/2017/07/05/new-director-fort-bliss-national-cemetery-wants-leave-fingerprint/447138001/ The new director of the Fort Bliss National Cemetery wants to "leave a fingerprint behind" indicating that he made the facility a better place.

