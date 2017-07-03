Motorists can brace for new round of ...

Motorists can brace for new round of closures,a

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: El Paso Times

Motorists can brace for a new round of closures, delays After getting a reprieve over the July Fourth holiday, work resumes along the I-10 corridor starting Wednesday. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/traffic/2017/07/03/motorists-can-brace-new-round-closures-delays/448917001/ After getting a reprieve for several days and nights because of the July Fourth holiday, El Paso motorists can expect a new round delays and closures along the Interstate 10 corridor starting Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This Site Has Gone To Hell 2 hr Fart site 2
Happy Fart of July 11 hr Roman fart candles 2
QAT Heating and Cooling Tue Fart climate 6
News Ex-Asarco employees seek reason for illnesses (Aug '10) Tue Fart of July 29
I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu... Tue Fart of July 6
Nazi America R U Next Mon FartsSeriousFarts 17
Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10) Sun Farts that smell 229
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,504 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC