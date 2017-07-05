Lizarraga best choice in District 8: Editorial
Lizarraga best choice in District 8: Editorial Robert Cormell sends messages counter to El Paso's efforts to be an inclusive community. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/opinion/2017/07/05/lizarraga-best-choice-district-editorial/103454354/ Voters in District 8 will complete the new El Paso City Council in a runoff election that ends July 15. Their best choice for moving our city forward is Cecilia "Cissy" Lizarraga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Site Has Gone To Hell
|17 hr
|Holy farts worship
|4
|Happy Fart of July
|Tue
|Roman fart candles
|2
|QAT Heating and Cooling
|Tue
|Fart climate
|6
|Ex-Asarco employees seek reason for illnesses (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Fart of July
|29
|I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu...
|Tue
|Fart of July
|6
|Nazi America R U Next
|Jul 3
|FartsSeriousFarts
|17
|Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10)
|Jul 2
|Farts that smell
|229
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC