Lizarraga best choice in District 8: ...

Lizarraga best choice in District 8: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Lizarraga best choice in District 8: Editorial Robert Cormell sends messages counter to El Paso's efforts to be an inclusive community. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/opinion/2017/07/05/lizarraga-best-choice-district-editorial/103454354/ Voters in District 8 will complete the new El Paso City Council in a runoff election that ends July 15. Their best choice for moving our city forward is Cecilia "Cissy" Lizarraga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This Site Has Gone To Hell 17 hr Holy farts worship 4
Happy Fart of July Tue Roman fart candles 2
QAT Heating and Cooling Tue Fart climate 6
News Ex-Asarco employees seek reason for illnesses (Aug '10) Tue Fart of July 29
I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu... Tue Fart of July 6
Nazi America R U Next Jul 3 FartsSeriousFarts 17
Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10) Jul 2 Farts that smell 229
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,846 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC