Injured hiker evacuated by helicopter...

Injured hiker evacuated by helicopter from El Paso mountain

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Authorities in El Paso have rescued a 69-year-old hiker who fell about 30 feet into a canyon about a mile up in the Franklin Mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Bliss facts (Aug '10) 3 hr Fart grandma 8
Nazi America R U Next 3 hr Fart war 2 12
Why does these farts smell? Jun 29 Fart zone 6
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... Jun 29 Farted corn 3
News Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported Jun 28 Fresh fart air 5
News It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08) Jun 28 Fart beans 199
News Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09) Jun 28 Gourmet farts 31
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC