Ex-Fort Bliss soldier who sold meth w...

Ex-Fort Bliss soldier who sold meth while in uniform sentenced to over 10 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A former Fort Bliss soldier was sentenced to more than a decade in prison in South Florida after he pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine while in his Army uniform to an undercover federal agent. Former U.S. Army Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This Site Has Gone To Hell 8 hr Fart remodeling 11
Happy Fart of July 12 hr Fart food 4
QAT Heating and Cooling Jul 4 Fart climate 6
News Ex-Asarco employees seek reason for illnesses (Aug '10) Jul 4 Fart of July 29
I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu... Jul 4 Fart of July 6
Nazi America R U Next Jul 3 FartsSeriousFarts 17
Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10) Jul 2 Farts that smell 229
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC