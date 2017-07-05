Bishop: Texas AG a hypocrite for stance ona
Bishop Mark Seitz criticized Texas' attorney general over a program that gives work permits to people who entered the country illegally as children. El Paso bishop: Texas AG a hypocrite for his stance on Dreamers Bishop Mark Seitz criticized Texas' attorney general over a program that gives work permits to people who entered the country illegally as children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Site Has Gone To Hell
|13 hr
|Holy farts worship
|4
|Happy Fart of July
|Tue
|Roman fart candles
|2
|QAT Heating and Cooling
|Tue
|Fart climate
|6
|Ex-Asarco employees seek reason for illnesses (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Fart of July
|29
|I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu...
|Tue
|Fart of July
|6
|Nazi America R U Next
|Jul 3
|FartsSeriousFarts
|17
|Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10)
|Jul 2
|Farts that smell
|229
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC