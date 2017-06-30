Award-Winning Journalist Phillip Mena...

Award-Winning Journalist Phillip Mena Heading to MSNBC for Anchor Gig

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Mediaite.com

The Emmy-award winning journalist, who joined ABC in April 2015 after a stint as an anchor and reporter at Houston's KPRC, will co-anchor NBC's Early Today with Frances Rivera , as well as fill-in host for MSNBC weekend shows. Mena started his career at NBC affiliate KTSM in El Paso, Texas, where he covered drug cartels in Mexico, the trial of Cuban exile and CIA agent Luis Posada Carriles and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This Site Has Gone To Hell 16 min Bye Bye to U 8
Happy Fart of July 3 hr Fart food 4
QAT Heating and Cooling Jul 4 Fart climate 6
News Ex-Asarco employees seek reason for illnesses (Aug '10) Jul 4 Fart of July 29
I think that I'm going to have a few babies, bu... Jul 4 Fart of July 6
Nazi America R U Next Jul 3 FartsSeriousFarts 17
Free David Leonard Wood (Dec '10) Jul 2 Farts that smell 229
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC