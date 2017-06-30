Award-Winning Journalist Phillip Mena Heading to MSNBC for Anchor Gig
The Emmy-award winning journalist, who joined ABC in April 2015 after a stint as an anchor and reporter at Houston's KPRC, will co-anchor NBC's Early Today with Frances Rivera , as well as fill-in host for MSNBC weekend shows. Mena started his career at NBC affiliate KTSM in El Paso, Texas, where he covered drug cartels in Mexico, the trial of Cuban exile and CIA agent Luis Posada Carriles and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
