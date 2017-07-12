App turns Mexican women's phones into panic buttons
The Mexican city of Juarez has been dubbed "the capital of murdered women": since the 1990s, hundreds of women have been raped, killed and dumped in the desert, or simply disappeared without a trace. Now the border city, which sits across from El Paso, Texas, is fighting back by launching an application that turns women's cell phones into panic buttons.
