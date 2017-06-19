Will Mexico go for the anti-Trump candidate?
On a Sunday in February, hundreds of Mexican immigrants gathered in Olivar Plaza in downtown Los Angeles to watch AndrA©s Manuel LA3pez Obrador give a speech . LA3pez Obrador, who is the leading candidate in the 2018 Mexican presidential race, pledged to defend Mexican immigrants against xenophobia in the United States and argued that Donald Trump had cleverly positioned Mexicans as a scapegoat for rural working-class Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Pimping farts
|24,363
|Had Major Surgery To Remove Body Parts
|5 hr
|FART soap
|16
|Chat live Saturday with "8 Murders a Day" direc... (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Big farts
|34
|Immigrant father sought by authorities speaks out
|12 hr
|Big farts
|6
|DONT PLAY TEXAS LOTTERY_ITs Rig (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Farting replies
|105
|It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08)
|Jun 18
|More wet farts
|197
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|Jun 18
|More wet farts
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC