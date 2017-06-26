Water tanks to help El Paso in future emergencies

Backup water tanks to help city through future emergencies El Paso Water has a backup plan that will use three water tanks to help residents through future emergencies. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2017/06/26/backup-water-tanks-help-city-through-future-emergencies/421255001/ Water from the Memphis Water Tank, at the corner of Memphis Avenue and Dyer Street, will be used in emergencies brought on by freezes, power outages or fires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.