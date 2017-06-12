VVC Announces Samalayuca Drilling Per...

VVC Announces Samalayuca Drilling Permit Approval and Planned Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation announces that the Mexican Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources has approved the application for a Permit to conduct Advanced Exploration Drilling on its Samalayuca Cobre Project, located in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico, approximately 50 kilometers from El Paso, Texas. In addition, the Company anticipates raising up to CA$5 million in Equity and Debenture financings by the end of July.

