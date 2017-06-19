VVC Announces Extended Samalayuca Lan...

VVC Announces Extended Samalayuca Land Use Agreements With Ejidos and Private Land Owners for 10 ...

VVC Exploration Corporation announces that Samalayuca de Cobre VVC's Copper project in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico has completed land use agreements for the properties covered by VVC's Samalayuca Copper Project. Samalayuca has completed agreements with each of the land owners for the use rights for all of the land included in the Samalayuca Copper project and with the Ejido that covers the area of Samalayuca.

