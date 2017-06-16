UT/TT Poll: Voters grade state's top elected officials
The figurative wrestling match between the state's top three officials jiggled their approval ratings, but not by much, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll. Gov. Greg Abbott remains the highest rated of the state's high officials, with 45 percent of voters saying they approve his job performance and 38 saying they disapprove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retirement event for Texas Western basketball s... (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|Fart event
|22
|Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '...
|6 hr
|Fart feathers
|7
|It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08)
|6 hr
|Fart tribe chief
|195
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|Jun 15
|Farts smell good
|18
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|Cosby will walk
|Jun 14
|Fart Best
|10
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|Jun 14
|Fart beanrolls
|4
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC