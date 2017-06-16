UT/TT Poll: Voters grade state's top ...

UT/TT Poll: Voters grade state's top elected officials

The figurative wrestling match between the state's top three officials jiggled their approval ratings, but not by much, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll. Gov. Greg Abbott remains the highest rated of the state's high officials, with 45 percent of voters saying they approve his job performance and 38 saying they disapprove.

