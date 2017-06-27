Undocumented woman living in Colo. de...

Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

DENVER The Denver-area mother of several children arrested by federal immigration agents last Wednesday during a routine check-in was deported to Mexico on Friday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said Sunday. Ilse Cristina Rodriguez-Sagarnaga, 30, was removed to Juarez, Mexico via El Paso, Texas on Friday, said ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does these farts smell? 37 min Hello farts 5
News It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08) 38 min Tacoss vs Fartss 199
News Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09) 2 hr Beef farts 30
ANCESTRY! I WANT TO Know. 22 hr Family farts 2
News Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '... Mon DCrohns Farts 16
Dory Fenderbrock Mon Know farts 2
News Is father-daughter dance out of step with today... Sun Fart dance 2
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for El Paso County was issued at June 27 at 12:08PM CDT

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC