Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported

DENVER The Denver-area mother of several children arrested by federal immigration agents last Wednesday during a routine check-in was deported to Mexico on Friday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said Sunday. Ilse Cristina Rodriguez-Sagarnaga, 30, was removed to Juarez, Mexico via El Paso, Texas on Friday, said ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok.

