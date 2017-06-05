Unclaimed Purple Heart returned to ve...

Unclaimed Purple Heart returned to veteran's granddaughter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

It's always pays to check the unclaimed property division of the Attorney General's Office, but for one family, it meant so much more. Attorney General Curtis Hill does not normally make house calls, but this reclamation of property was a particularly meaningful and honorable one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'King of Viagra' Supplied Missouri Pro Wrestler... 1 min Carry on 3
News I'm Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox Co-Founder and CE... 4 hr Good cow farts 7
KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices 6 hr About ur farts 25
News Add new dynamic by becoming bilingual 11 hr Fart cheeks 8
News Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09) 11 hr Fart steak 28
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... Thu Seafood farts 16
Dateline's Report on the Villegas Case Thu Pizza Buttfarts 12
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC