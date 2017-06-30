Two Valley cities challenge SB 4

The small Western Hidalgo County town became the first in the Rio Grande Valley to join other major cities across the state in challenging state Senate Bill 4 which prohibits localities in the state from having policies that prevent local officials from sharing immigration-related information with the federal government. "The city manager is hereby directed to prepare, pursue litigation against, and defend litigation from the state of Texas as appropriate in order to provide relief to the city of La Joya and the people of Texas from Senate Bill 4," the resolution states.

