Two El Pasoans among six killed in 25...

Two El Pasoans among six killed in 25-car crash near Lordsburg

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: El Paso Times

The crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when a dust storm abruptly hit the area, limiting visibility on the road. Two El Pasoans among six killed in 25-car crash near Lordsburg The crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when a dust storm abruptly hit the area, limiting visibility on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Had Major Surgery To Remove Body Parts 18 hr Fart menu 19
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Tue Pimping farts 24,363
News Chat live Saturday with "8 Murders a Day" direc... (Feb '11) Tue Big farts 34
News Immigrant father sought by authorities speaks out Tue Big farts 6
DONT PLAY TEXAS LOTTERY_ITs Rig (Dec '11) Jun 19 Farting replies 105
News It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08) Jun 18 More wet farts 197
News KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ... Jun 18 More wet farts 6
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC