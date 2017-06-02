Trucking company owner gets 24 years ...

Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

An El Paso trucking company owner was sentenced to more than two decades in prison Friday in a marijuana smuggling operation. El Paso trucking company owner gets 24 years in marijuana smuggling case An El Paso trucking company owner was sentenced to more than two decades in prison Friday in a marijuana smuggling operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16) 9 min Farting video 15
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 3 hr Test fart 32
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 4 hr Counting farts 186
Border added TAX needed 15 hr Add more farts 2
News Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch 19 hr Bank of farts 2
DPS busts trafficking Thu Good farts 8
Kathy Griffin Is Funny Thu New farts 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC