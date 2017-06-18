Trolley work will close portions of M...

Trolley work will close portions of Mesa, Glorya

21 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Starting July 5, only one lane in each direction will be open along the heavily-traveled Mesa for about seven weeks. Trolley work will close portions of Mesa, Glory Road Starting July 5, only one lane in each direction will be open along the heavily-traveled Mesa for about seven weeks.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for El Paso County was issued at June 19 at 5:46PM CDT

