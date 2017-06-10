Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site 'Faces for Equality'
When Donald Trump won the presidency, Jamie Lynn Hemphill felt she had to do something. She wanted to put a face on transgender individuals with the hope educating Trump about how his actions could adversely affect their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|2 hr
|Citizen Police
|1
|Cosby will walk
|11 hr
|Fart Best
|10
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|11 hr
|Fart beanrolls
|4
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Tue
|America is farting
|2
|Council to see new faces; incumbent Tolbert trails
|Tue
|Fart ballot
|6
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|Jun 12
|Fart sheet
|32
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|Jun 12
|A farted fart
|16
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC