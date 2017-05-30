They live in Mexico and go to school in the US
Fifth grader JoAnna Rodriguez is on her way to the school bus when she realizes she's forgotten something important. It's not homework or lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|8 min
|Know the farts
|2
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|1 hr
|Fart family
|9
|Kathy Griffin Is Funny
|2 hr
|Fart faced
|8
|Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade
|2 hr
|Fart faced
|4
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|Sat
|Bo knows farts
|36
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Sat
|Large farts
|190
|Rep. Pickett tries to block $32 million fora
|Sat
|Fart jar
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC