Texas Sen. Cruz touts border wall dur...

Texas Sen. Cruz touts border wall during El Paso visit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: El Paso Times

Texas Sen. Cruz touts border wall during El Paso visit Republican senator talks to El Paso area business leaders in private meeting Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/10/el-paso-politics-republicans-economy-business/385347001/ U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas talks meets with the local media following his closed meeting with community leaders and the Borderplex Alliance Friday at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown El Paso. Cruz answered a variety of questions of various topics, including the economy, NAFTA, the border wall, illegal immigration and Obamacare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Council to see new faces; incumbent Tolbert trails 4 hr The fart faces 2
Dateline's Report on the Villegas Case 4 hr The fart fetish 20
News 'King of Viagra' Supplied Missouri Pro Wrestler... 12 hr Vibfarters 9
News I'm Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox Co-Founder and CE... Fri Good cow farts 7
KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices Fri About ur farts 25
News Add new dynamic by becoming bilingual Fri Fart cheeks 8
News Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09) Fri Fart steak 28
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC