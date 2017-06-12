Summit Completes Acquisition of Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte City Center

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has completed the acquisition of the 181-guestroom Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte City Center for a total purchase price of $56.3 million and entered into a management agreement with OTO Development LLC. "This marks our entrance into the Charlotte market, which has been one of the more dynamic hotel markets over the past three years and boasted the highest office employment growth in the country over the last twelve months," said Daniel P. Hansen, chairman, president and CEO at Summit. "Since our equity raise last month, we have now closed or signed contracts to purchase over $300 million in high-quality, premium-branded hotels that have significant upside and meet our investment criteria."

