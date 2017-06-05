State files motion to combine all the...

State files motion to combine all the "sanctuary cities" lawsuits

There are 2 comments on the Off the Kuff story from 13 hrs ago, titled State files motion to combine all the "sanctuary cities" lawsuits. In it, Off the Kuff reports that:

In a filing late Thursday, Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a federal district court in Austin to absorb two other legal challenges that have been filed against the ban in San Antonio, which is seen as a friendlier venue toward opponents of the law. In May, the city of El Cenizo became the first jurisdiction to file suit to block the ban.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Off the Kuff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
New sheriff

Dallas, TX

#1 8 hrs ago
Ha ha ho ho
Jeff Sessions is in the know!

When the feds join the state
And jail the rebels

WE THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Know the farts

Dallas, TX

#2 7 hrs ago
Farts in jail smell good
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 3 hr Explore the fart 192
News Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case 5 hr Shart fart 11
Kathy Griffin Is Funny 10 hr Fart faced 8
News Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade 10 hr Fart faced 4
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit Jun 3 Bo knows farts 36
News Rep. Pickett tries to block $32 million fora Jun 3 Fart jar 2
News One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16) Jun 2 Farting video 15
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC