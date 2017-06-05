State files motion to combine all the "sanctuary cities" lawsuits
There are 2 comments on the Off the Kuff story from 13 hrs ago, titled State files motion to combine all the "sanctuary cities" lawsuits. In it, Off the Kuff reports that:
In a filing late Thursday, Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a federal district court in Austin to absorb two other legal challenges that have been filed against the ban in San Antonio, which is seen as a friendlier venue toward opponents of the law. In May, the city of El Cenizo became the first jurisdiction to file suit to block the ban.
