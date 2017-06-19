Southwest border cities to use IRIS scanning technology to identify inmates, illegal immigrants
The IRIS device takes a picture of an iris for identification, which is more accurate than a fingerprint. Criminals and illegal immigrants who get booked into jail along the southwest border will soon have one less way to hide their identity.
