Social media users share their terrible tan lines
Next time they'll use SPF! Social media users share images of their AWFUL tan lines caused by strappy sandals, very complicated swimsuits - and a lack of lotion on their feet Temperatures across the US are climbing this week, reaching well over 100A in several US cities If moles, excruciating sunburn pain, and the threat of cancer aren't enough to remind you to slather on sunscreen before stepping out on a sunny day, these photos just might. Some unfortunate souls just can't seem to remember to grab the SPF before going out in the sun, leaving them with sad burns and tan lines that end abruptly where their clothing is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Had Major Surgery To Remove Body Parts
|12 hr
|Fart menu
|19
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Pimping farts
|24,363
|Chat live Saturday with "8 Murders a Day" direc... (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Big farts
|34
|Immigrant father sought by authorities speaks out
|Tue
|Big farts
|6
|DONT PLAY TEXAS LOTTERY_ITs Rig (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Farting replies
|105
|It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08)
|Jun 18
|More wet farts
|197
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|Jun 18
|More wet farts
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC