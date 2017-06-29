Sisters united after more than 50 years

Sisters united after more than 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Seventy one-year-old Angie Elder, met her older sister for the first time after more than 50 years of searching. After many decades, the sisters said if it weren't for DNA testing they may not have met.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nazi America R U Next 6 hr Fart around 6
Why does these farts smell? 13 hr Fart zone 7
Elpasoland to Central Time? 13 hr Time to fart 3
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... 13 hr Farted corn 4
News Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported Wed Fresh fart air 5
News It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08) Wed Fart beans 199
News Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09) Wed Gourmet farts 31
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC