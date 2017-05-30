San Antonio, Austin join growing lawsuits against draconian Texas immigration bill

Georgia Cordova of El Paso, Texas, center, joins other protesters as they take part in a No Ban, No Wall rally to support the rights of immigrants and oppose a border wall and support sanctuary cities at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: AP Photo/Eric Gay, File San Antonio and Austin are the latest cities to sue the state of Texas over a controversial immigration law, poised to be the harshest in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.