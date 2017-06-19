Reunited At the Drive In aggressively assert their legacy in St. Paul

"For 17 years a lot of you people have been obsessed with this band," At the Drive In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala said ahead of "One Armed Scissor," his group's final song Saturday at St. Paul's Palace Theatre. Not a year, month, week, or message board comment went by since ATDI's 2001 split without that fact being reiterated by fans, he explained, sounding simultaneously grateful and exhausted.

