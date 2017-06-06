Removal of Border Highway toll lanes ...

Removal of Border Highway toll lanes takes stepa

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

The CRRMA board voted unanimously to direct mobility authority staff to identify all the steps necessary to eliminate the tolls by September. Removal of Border Highway toll lanes takes step forward The CRRMA board voted unanimously to direct mobility authority staff to identify all the steps necessary to eliminate the tolls by September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso mother accused of leaving 4-year-old in... 52 min You farted 3
News Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas 53 min You farted 22
News Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade 6 hr Fart on me now 6
Kathy Griffin Is Funny 6 hr Fart on me now 10
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... Mon Explore the fart 192
News Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case Mon Shart fart 11
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... Mon Know the farts 2
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC