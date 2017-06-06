Removal of Border Highway toll lanes takes stepa
The CRRMA board voted unanimously to direct mobility authority staff to identify all the steps necessary to eliminate the tolls by September. Removal of Border Highway toll lanes takes step forward The CRRMA board voted unanimously to direct mobility authority staff to identify all the steps necessary to eliminate the tolls by September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso mother accused of leaving 4-year-old in...
|52 min
|You farted
|3
|Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas
|53 min
|You farted
|22
|Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade
|6 hr
|Fart on me now
|6
|Kathy Griffin Is Funny
|6 hr
|Fart on me now
|10
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Mon
|Explore the fart
|192
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|Mon
|Shart fart
|11
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|Mon
|Know the farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC