Red Flag Warning for Sunday afternoon 061117
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|1 hr
|Texas farts
|30
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|1 hr
|A farted fart
|16
|Socorro again (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|Fart greetings
|133
|Dateline's Report on the Villegas Case
|Sun
|Fart salad
|22
|Council to see new faces; incumbent Tolbert trails
|Sun
|Fart salad
|4
|'King of Viagra' Supplied Missouri Pro Wrestler...
|Sat
|Vibfarters
|9
|I'm Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox Co-Founder and CE...
|Jun 9
|Good cow farts
|7
