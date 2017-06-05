Red Flag Warning for Sunday afternoon...

Red Flag Warning for Sunday afternoon 061117

Saturday

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

