Police: Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of woman with pot, meth, heroin, cocaine

Alyssa Nicole Estorga, 20, was arrested in El Paso on June 18, 2017 after police allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine and THC extract found in marijuana in her car during a routine traffic stop. Alyssa Nicole Estorga, 20, was arrested in El Paso on June 18, 2017 after police allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine and THC extract found in marijuana in her car during a routine traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.