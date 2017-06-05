Phoenix flight attendant charged with...

Phoenix flight attendant charged with voyeurism

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

A Phoenix-based American Airlines flight attendant has been charged with taking videos of men and boys using public restrooms. Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security report that on December 30, Gordon Harold Nobriga, 50, was trying to leave the country through El Paso Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso mother accused of leaving 4-year-old in... 13 hr Fart confession 5
News Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas 19 hr You farted 22
News Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade Tue Fart on me now 6
Kathy Griffin Is Funny Tue Fart on me now 10
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... Mon Explore the fart 192
News Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case Mon Shart fart 11
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... Mon Know the farts 2
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC