Phoenix flight attendant charged with voyeurism
A Phoenix-based American Airlines flight attendant has been charged with taking videos of men and boys using public restrooms. Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security report that on December 30, Gordon Harold Nobriga, 50, was trying to leave the country through El Paso Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso mother accused of leaving 4-year-old in...
|13 hr
|Fart confession
|5
|Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas
|19 hr
|You farted
|22
|Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade
|Tue
|Fart on me now
|6
|Kathy Griffin Is Funny
|Tue
|Fart on me now
|10
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Mon
|Explore the fart
|192
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|Mon
|Shart fart
|11
|State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar...
|Mon
|Know the farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC