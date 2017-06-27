Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix: Fred Durst 'Was Kind of the...

Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix spoke to El Paso, Texas radio station and Loudwire Nights affiliate KLAQ recently and voiced his opinions on why nu-metal has been given such a bad rap over the years, attributing it to people's dislike for Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst . "A lot of people didn't like Fred Durst - really and truly," he says.

