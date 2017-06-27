Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix: Fred Durst 'Was Kind of the...
Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix spoke to El Paso, Texas radio station and Loudwire Nights affiliate KLAQ recently and voiced his opinions on why nu-metal has been given such a bad rap over the years, attributing it to people's dislike for Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst . "A lot of people didn't like Fred Durst - really and truly," he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported
|6 hr
|Law of farts
|3
|Why does these farts smell?
|10 hr
|Fart salsa
|5
|It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08)
|10 hr
|Fart beans
|199
|Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09)
|13 hr
|Gourmet farts
|31
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|13 hr
|Fart wall
|2
|ANCESTRY! I WANT TO Know.
|Mon
|Family farts
|2
|Transgender Woman Launches Facebook Site '...
|Jun 26
|DCrohns Farts
|16
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC