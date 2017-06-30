One Million Miles and Counting

Friday Jun 30

Providing quality service, consistently, goes a long way, which has been proven by one of Lube n' Go's valued customers, Robert Vigil, whose 1999 Chevrolet 2500 cargo van recently exceeded one million miles. Vigil owns a delivery service based out of El Paso, Texas, and travels far and wide to make deliveries.

