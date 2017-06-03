Museum seeks to tell Mexican Revolution story
This undated photo provided by the Mexico Tourism Board and Fideicomiso A Ah-Chihuahua! shows the exterior of the Museum of the Revolution in the Border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The museum tells the story of the revolution, a turbulent chapter of history that lasted from 1910 to 1920 and transformed Mexican society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unity, friendship, support, highlight Pride parade
|50 min
|DC Dave
|1
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|52 min
|New resident
|1
|Kathy Griffin Is Funny
|Sat
|Fart ham
|6
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|Sat
|Bo knows farts
|36
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Sat
|Large farts
|190
|Rep. Pickett tries to block $32 million fora
|Sat
|Fart jar
|2
|One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16)
|Fri
|Farting video
|15
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC