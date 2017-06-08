Missing Colorado man found in Juarez Richard Steven Rue, 26, was taken to an El Paso hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/08/missing-colorado-man-found-juarez/381513001/ A search for a missing Colorado man that spanned almost two weeks ended Wednesday when the 26-year-old was found safe in JuA rez, officials said.

