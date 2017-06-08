Missing Colorado man found in Juarez
Missing Colorado man found in Juarez Richard Steven Rue, 26, was taken to an El Paso hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/06/08/missing-colorado-man-found-juarez/381513001/ A search for a missing Colorado man that spanned almost two weeks ended Wednesday when the 26-year-old was found safe in JuA rez, officials said.
