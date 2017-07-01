Minnesota Teacher to Become Police Of...

Minnesota Teacher to Become Police Officer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

"I'm just finishing up my 28th year as a teacher," said Sara Ross from her fourth-grade classroom at Expo Elementary School in St. Paul. Her students had already been released for summer vacation; the quiet gave her a chance to reflect during a break from the school year's final meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elpasoland to Central Time? 18 hr Fart transport 5
Nazi America R U Next Thu Fart around 6
Why does these farts smell? Thu Fart zone 7
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... Thu Farted corn 4
News Undocumented woman living in Colo. deported Wed Fresh fart air 5
News It's Chico's Tacos versus Chuco's Tacos. (May '08) Jun 28 Fart beans 199
News Kobe Steak and Seafood House: Gourmet steakhous... (May '09) Jun 28 Gourmet farts 31
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,095 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC