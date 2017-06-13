Man robs West Side gun shop, hits wit...

Man robs West Side gun shop, hits witness with car

El Paso police said that a gun shop robbery suspect hit a witness with a car and was later involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 10. El Paso police are searching for a man who stole two handguns during a Monday afternoon robbery at a West Side gun shop.

