Man robs West Side gun shop, hits witness with car
El Paso police said that a gun shop robbery suspect hit a witness with a car and was later involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 10. Man robs West El Paso gun shop, hits witness with car El Paso police said that a gun shop robbery suspect hit a witness with a car and was later involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 10. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/13/man-robs-west-el-paso-gun-shop-hits-witness-car/394066001/ Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK El Paso police are searching for a man who stole two handguns during a Monday afternoon robbery at a West Side gun shop.
