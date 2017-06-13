Man charged in fatal shooting of 16-y...

Man charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

A man allegedly told El Paso police detectives that he accidentally touched the trigger of a gun that a teen girl was playing with when she was shot. Man charged after 16-year-old girl killed while playing with alleged stolen gun A man allegedly told El Paso police detectives that he accidentally touched the trigger of a gun that a teen girl was playing with when she was shot.

