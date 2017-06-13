Man charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl
A man allegedly told El Paso police detectives that he accidentally touched the trigger of a gun that a teen girl was playing with when she was shot. Man charged after 16-year-old girl killed while playing with alleged stolen gun A man allegedly told El Paso police detectives that he accidentally touched the trigger of a gun that a teen girl was playing with when she was shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cosby will walk
|6 hr
|Fart Best
|10
|KRIV reporter Angela Chen to leave station for ...
|6 hr
|Fart beanrolls
|4
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Tue
|America is farting
|2
|Council to see new faces; incumbent Tolbert trails
|Tue
|Fart ballot
|6
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|Jun 12
|Fart sheet
|32
|Moving to El Paso, TX
|Jun 12
|A farted fart
|16
|Socorro again (Aug '11)
|Jun 11
|Fart greetings
|133
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC